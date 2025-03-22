Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,281 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $147,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,371,000 after buying an additional 159,344 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $4,458,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $3,827,000. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $448.60 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.73 and a 52-week high of $624.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.19 and a 200 day moving average of $506.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

