Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 41.4 %

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 298,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

