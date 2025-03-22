Syscoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $39.27 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,018.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.74 or 0.00385280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00040477 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 805,202,128 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

