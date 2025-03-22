Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $206.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $197.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.87. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $110.09 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at $141,555,510.24. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

