Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $59.41 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

