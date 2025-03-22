TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires C$41,492.88 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Joshua Gibbon acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$41,492.88.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities set a C$73.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.25.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

