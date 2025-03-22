TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $960.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $410.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

