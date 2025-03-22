TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 485 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,954,000 after acquiring an additional 213,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,495,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,022,000 after acquiring an additional 456,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,588,000 after buying an additional 129,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $62.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.