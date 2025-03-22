TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

