TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.