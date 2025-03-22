TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

