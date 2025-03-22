TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 26,813 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,813 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

