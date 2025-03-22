Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $26,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after buying an additional 859,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,559,000 after buying an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after buying an additional 427,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after buying an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

