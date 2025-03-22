Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.87 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

COO opened at $81.71 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

