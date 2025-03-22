Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $136.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. This trade represents a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

