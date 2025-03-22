Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,771,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $304.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.69. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

