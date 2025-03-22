Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 13,830 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.85.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $191.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $178.84 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

