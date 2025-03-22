Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,025 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $132,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,032.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 121,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,080,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.3 %

JKHY stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

