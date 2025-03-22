Telomir Pharmaceuticals (TELO) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) is one of 1,069 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Telomir Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telomir Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telomir Pharmaceuticals N/A -$16.53 million -7.86 Telomir Pharmaceuticals Competitors $9.94 billion $137.22 million -7.93

Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telomir Pharmaceuticals. Telomir Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Telomir Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telomir Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,170.58% -832.67% Telomir Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telomir Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Telomir Pharmaceuticals Competitors 8315 22100 50179 1341 2.54

Telomir Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 206.13%. Given Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telomir Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Telomir Pharmaceuticals peers beat Telomir Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems. The company was formerly known as Metallo Therapies Inc. and changed its name to Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2022. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

