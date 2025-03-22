Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $56.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.

TEX opened at $39.11 on Monday. Terex has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,179,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Terex by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Terex by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

