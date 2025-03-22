The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 58,073 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Boeing Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.