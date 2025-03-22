The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.10 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.23). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 18.10 ($0.23), with a volume of 132,975 shares trading hands.
The Brighton Pier Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.91. The firm has a market cap of £6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.14.
About The Brighton Pier Group
The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. It operates through Brighton Palace Pier; Golf; Bars; and Lightwater Valley segments. The company owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, such as arcades and funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities.
