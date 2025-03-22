The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 329.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,370 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Up 0.3 %

NYT opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

