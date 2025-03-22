The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.