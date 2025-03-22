Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TBPH

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 309,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,085. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPH opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.