Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 19,534 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,956,000 after buying an additional 226,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after buying an additional 2,632,906 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 197,809 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,921,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 169,873 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
IEI stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average is $116.95.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
