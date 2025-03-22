Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 850.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,530 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $51.60 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

