Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.13 Million Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KCE stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $103.87 and a 52 week high of $149.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average is $135.87.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

