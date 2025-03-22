Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.58 Million Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,225,000 after acquiring an additional 127,152 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 242,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $70.00 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

