Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

