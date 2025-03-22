Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of USMV opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77.
About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.