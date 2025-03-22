Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,026 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,217,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,016,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

EQWL stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $89.82 and a 52 week high of $108.44.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

