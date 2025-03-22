Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,738 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $18,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after buying an additional 77,466 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 785.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 722,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,184,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average of $182.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $194.83.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

