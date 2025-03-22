Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 16.8% – Time to Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 16,245,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 591% from the average session volume of 2,349,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.97 ($0.03).

Thruvision Group Trading Down 14.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

