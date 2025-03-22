Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.31. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

