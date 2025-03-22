Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.93. 90,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 647,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. StockNews.com lowered Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $550.77 million, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Titan International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 43.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

