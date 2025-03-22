Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 6,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 74,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $49.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

Titan Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.