Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TTNP stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
See Also
