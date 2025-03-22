Titanium (CVE:TIC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$1.95. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares changing hands.
Titanium Trading Down 4.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.61 million and a PE ratio of -61.29.
About Titanium
Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
