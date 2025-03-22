Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $16.75. 524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.