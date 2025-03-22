Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $16.75. 524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

