Tomer Weingarten Sells 81,619 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,598,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,494 shares in the company, valued at $17,229,287.46. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $771,775.35.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24.

On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $243,763.10.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. 8,164,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,958. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,366,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,613,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,415,000 after buying an additional 564,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,052,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after buying an additional 900,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SentinelOne by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 516,244 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

