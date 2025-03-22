Top Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 19th

Robinhood Markets, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies that operate in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance firms, and investment companies. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the financial industry, where performance is heavily influenced by economic cycles, regulatory frameworks, and interest rate changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. 23,807,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,814,430. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 26,541,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,195,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.45. 1,242,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,599. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.69. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $528.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

