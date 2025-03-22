Top Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – March 20th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Plus Therapeutics, ProAssurance, AltC Acquisition, and Windtree Therapeutics are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks can offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and carry additional risks compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. 131,607,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,985,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Plus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 294,215,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

ProAssurance (PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 13,686,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,015. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.21. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,283,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

NASDAQ:WINT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 118,582,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,608. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.44.

