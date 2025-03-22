Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 372.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 125,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,907 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $2,160,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 423.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 154,688 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,198.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,876.75. This represents a 42.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.