TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,144. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.2 %

TDG opened at $1,344.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,335.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,327.35. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

