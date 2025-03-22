Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRVI. Raymond James upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,075. The trade was a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,664,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,684 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 429.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,212,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,606,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

