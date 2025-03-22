Truffle Hound Capital LLC Acquires New Position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 290,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned 0.77% of PHX Minerals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PHX Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %
PHX stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.51. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About PHX Minerals
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
