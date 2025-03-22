Truffle Hound Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000,000 Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000. Douglas Elliman accounts for 1.2% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 62.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOUG opened at $1.77 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $156.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $243.32 million for the quarter.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

