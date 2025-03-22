Truffle Hound Capital LLC Buys Shares of 400,000 Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000. Energy Services of America makes up 1.8% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Services of America

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Mark Prince acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,778.16. The trade was a 26.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ESOA opened at $9.42 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05).

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Energy Services of America Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.