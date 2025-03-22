Truffle Hound Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $119,231.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,966.85. This trade represents a 8.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $126,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,735.97. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144 shares of company stock worth $629,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $132.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

